Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bruce Flatt - Chief Executive Officer
Connor Teskey - President
Hadley Peer Marshall - Chief Financial Officer
Jason Fooks - Managing Director, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Benjamin Rubin - UBS
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan
Michael Brown - Wells Fargo
Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Mario Saric - Scotiabank
Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets
Operator
I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker, Mr. Jason Fooks, Managing Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jason Fooks
Thank you for joining us today for Brookfield Asset Management's earnings call. On the call today, we have Bruce Flatt, our Chief Executive Officer; Connor Teskey, our President; and Hadley Peer Marshall, our Chief Financial Officer.
Bruce will start the call today with opening remarks on the tailwinds driving our business, followed by Connor, who will highlight our success over the past year and how that positions us well for 2025. And finally, Hadley will discuss our financial results and business operations. After our formal comments, we'll turn the call over to the operator and take analyst questions.
In order to accommodate all those who want to ask questions, we ask that you refrain from asking more than two questions at one time. If you have additional questions, please rejoin the queue and we'll be happy to take additional questions at the end if time permits.
