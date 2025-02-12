Sell Equity, Buy Fixed Income, Part 2: GAB And 5.9% From One Of The Highest Rated Preferred Shares On The Exchange

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • We recommend selling equity and buying fixed income, focusing on high-yield preferred shares like Gabelli Equity Trust preferred stock for minimal credit risk.
  • GAB preferred shares offer a high yield of 5.87% with strong credit ratings (A1 from Moody's and A from Fitch), making them a safe investment.
  • GAB trades at a 1.47% discount with low leverage, ensuring stability and safety in comparison to other preferred stocks with higher risks.
  • Given current market conditions, GAB preferred shares provide a compelling fixed-income option with qualified dividends and strong credit metrics.
Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

We continue the series in search of bond-like investments like Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) preferred shares. Since the yield earning curves are still inverted, we're trying to find a worthwhile bond-like option with minimal credit risk. Our idea is to drive

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.84K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAB.PR.K, GAB.PR.H, GAB.PR.G either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAB Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAB
--
GAB.PR.G
--
GAB.PR.H
--
GAB.PR.K
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News