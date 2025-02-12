Janus Henderson Balanced Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned 0.07% and the S&P 500® Index returned 2.41%. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index returned -3.06%. The Balanced Index returned 0.21%.
  • Asset allocation positioning was beneficial to relative performance, while performance within equity and fixed income was in line with each allocation’s respective asset class benchmark.
  • We currently are positive on the U.S. economy, corporations, and consumer. In equities, several growth trends present opportunity; in fixed income we favor spread risk.

Performance - USD (%)

Cumulative Annualized
Returns 4Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (09/01/92)
Class I Shares 0.07 15.4 15.4 3.59 8.31 8.67 9.68
Class T

