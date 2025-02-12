Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kris Rosemann - Senior Manager of Corporate Development and IR

Aaron Jagdfeld - Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer

York Ragen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc.

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Mike Halloran - Baird

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Drab - William Blair

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Mark Strouse - J.P. Morgan

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Vikram Bagri - Citi

Operator

Hello and welcome to Generac Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Rosemann, you may begin.

Kris Rosemann

Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. With me today is Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer; and York Ragen, Chief Financial Officer.

We will begin our call today by commenting on forward-looking statements. Certain statements made during this presentation as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac or its employees may contain forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. Please see our earnings release or SEC filings for a list of words or expressions that identify such statements and the associated risk factors.

In addition, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these measures, including reconciliation to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, is available in our earnings