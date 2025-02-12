HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Fast - Director of Marketing and Branding

Frank Holmes - Executive Chairman

Aydin Kilic - President and CEO

Darcy Daubaras - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital

Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's webcast on HIVE Digital Technologies Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024. My name is Nathan Fast, I'm the Director of Marketing and Branding at HIVE, and I'll be your moderator for today's call.

Before we get started on Slide 2, I would like to briefly note the disclosures for today's presentation. Except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. Securities Regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and assumptions as of the date of this presentation.

Further, in addition to discussing results that are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS, we will also make references to certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. For more detailed information on our non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to our Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results that was published earlier today, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website.

On the next slide, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters, Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman; Aydin Kilic, President and CEO; and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Frank Holmes for a macro recap of the quarter. Frank?

Frank Holmes

Thank you, Nathan, and welcome to the team. So I'm going to try to go through before we get into the granularity, the nitty gritty of the financials and some