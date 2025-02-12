The Valuation Has Gotten Too High: Sell PDI

High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a lot going for it.
  • However, we think it is a Sell.
  • We share several reasons why we think PDI is overvalued right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Bear figurine on descending line graph and list of share prices

Adam Gault

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) appears to be wildly popular with income investors, as it currently commands a 14.63% premium to its net asset value. In particular, the premium to NAV for this closed-end fund (“CEF”) has surged higher recently, as

If you’re ready to access a portfolio that has consistently outperformed the market and explore all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor. You won’t pay a penny during your free trial, so there’s absolutely nothing to lose—but everything to gain. 

We’re proud to be the top-rated community of income investors on Seeking Alpha, with 1,700+ members and a perfect 5/5 rating from over 180 reviews.

Click here to start your 2-week free trial and elevate your investing!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor
25.02K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms and running his own dividend investing YouTube channel. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News