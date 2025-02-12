Liquidity Indicators Reject Bear Market Fears

After two straight years of double-digit gains in the major averages, a growing contingent of investors are understandably wary that 2025 will be the year the bear shows his head again. On that score, some believe the

Clif Droke is the chief analyst for the Cabot Turnaround Letter. He has covered equities and commodities, specializing in gold, since 1997 and has worked for Cabot Wealth Network since 2020.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.