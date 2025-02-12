TIP: Inflation Up, U.S. Fiscal Stability Down

Summary

  • The CPI rose 0.5% in January, spiking Treasury yields and causing stocks to drop, signaling potential economic overheating.
  • Inflation-indexed Treasury bonds offer inflation protection, but are subject to risks due to the US government's growing fiscal pressures and potential debt monetization.
  • The spread between gold and real interest rates may signal the bond market is pricing in effective credit risk.
  • Investors should consider short-term inflation-backed debt over long-term options to mitigate fiscal credit risk.
Stocks and bonds opened lower Wednesday morning following the higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) jump. The CPI rose 0.5% in January, accelerating from 0.4% in December and much hotter than the 0.3% consensus. Core CPI also rose sharply at 0.4%, translating to a 3.3% year-over-year increase. Although prices

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD,SLV,USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

