Stocks and bonds opened lower Wednesday morning following the higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) jump. The CPI rose 0.5% in January, accelerating from 0.4% in December and much hotter than the 0.3% consensus. Core CPI also rose sharply at 0.4%, translating to a 3.3% year-over-year increase. Although prices
TIP: Inflation Up, U.S. Fiscal Stability Down
Summary
- The CPI rose 0.5% in January, spiking Treasury yields and causing stocks to drop, signaling potential economic overheating.
- Inflation-indexed Treasury bonds offer inflation protection, but are subject to risks due to the US government's growing fiscal pressures and potential debt monetization.
- The spread between gold and real interest rates may signal the bond market is pricing in effective credit risk.
- Investors should consider short-term inflation-backed debt over long-term options to mitigate fiscal credit risk.
