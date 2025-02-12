Denny's Corporation (DENN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kayla Money - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Kelli Valade - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Verostek - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Mike Tamas - Oppenheimer & Company

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Denny’s Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kayla Money, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kayla Money

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Denny’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today from management are Kelli Valade, Denny’s Chief Executive Officer and Robert Verostek, Denny’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please refer to our website at investor.dennys.com to find our fourth quarter earnings press release along with a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call today. This call is being webcast and an archive of the webcast will be available on our website later today. Kelli will begin today’s call with a business update, then Robert will provide a recap of our fourth quarter financial results and a development update before commenting on guidance. After that, we will open it up for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that in accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the company knows that certain matters to be discussed by members of management during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Management urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings