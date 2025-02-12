AIER's Everyday Price Index Spikes Sharply In January 2025

Neuberger Berman
3.09K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • AIER’s Everyday Price Index leapt up in the first month of 2025, ending a string of declines which began in August 2024 but retraced slightly in December 2024.
  • The food index increased 0.4 percent in January, driven by a 0.5 percent rise in food at home as four of the six major grocery categories saw price increases.
  • While it’s too early to declare that inflation is re-accelerating, today’s report is a strong reminder that the path to the Fed’s two-percent target will not be smooth, and that financial markets may need to adjust their expectations accordingly.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Peter C. Earle

AIER’s Everyday Price Index (EPI) leapt up in the first month of 2025, ending a string of declines which began in August 2024 but retraced slightly in December 2024. The index jumped to 290.9, a level last seen in

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.09K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News