Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (SPMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (NYSE:SPMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sceusa - Investor Relations

Ujjaval Desai - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Gerlitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Binner - B. Riley

Erik Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Sceusa

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Sound Point Meridian Capital refers participants on this call to the Investor web page, www.soundpointmeridiancap.com, for the press release, investor information, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the risks that can affect the business.

Sound Point Meridian Capital specifically refers participants to the presentation furnished today on the Form 8-K with the SEC, and to remind listeners that some of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements and as such, will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which, if they materialize, could materially affect results.

Reference is made to the section titled Forward-Looking Statements in the company's earnings press release for the period ended December 31, 2024, which is incorporated herein by reference. We note forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, include or are not limited to Sound Point Meridian Capital's expectation or prediction of financial and business performance and conditions, as well as its competitive and industry outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which, if they materialize, could