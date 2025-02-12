Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Beisler - Managing Director, Three Part Advisors

Olivia Elliott - President and CEO

Craig Demarest - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Ruth - Lenox Financial Services

John Deysher - Pinnacle

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to John Beisler with Three Part Advisors, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.

John Beisler

Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Crown Crafts' third quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. Joining me on the call this morning are Crown Crafts' President and CEO, Olivia Elliott; and the company's CFO, Craig Demarest.

Earlier today, Crown Crafts filed its Form 10-Q and issued a press release regarding their third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. A copy of this release is available on the company's website, crowncrafts.com.

Now I would like to turn the call over to the President and CEO, Olivia Elliott.

Olivia Elliott

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call.