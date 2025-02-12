The US administration walked the walk on tariffs by first announcing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico, followed by a 10% tax on imports from China. While the actual implementation for Canada and Mexico is on hold
Trump's Tariff War: Asia's Winners And Losers
Summary
- President Trump has declared 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US.
- We analyse the potential impact of these tariffs on Asia.
- Increased economic integration with China may negatively impact ASEAN in the short term due to China's domestic growth slowdown and reduced export demand from tariffs.
