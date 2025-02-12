BlackBerry Limited (BB) Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference Call Transcript

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference Call February 12, 2025 12:00 PM ET

third parties may create. And in many ways, QNX has become the go-to OS provider for automakers. Given their reliability, the high performance and the strong safety track record, they're deployed on over 255 million vehicles on the road today. They work with 45 -- more than 45 global car makers, 24 out of the 25 top EV manufacturers and virtually all the Tier 1 suppliers.

And we'll discuss in a minute, but QNX is really transitioning into more of a platform provider, leveraging their engineering expertise to provide applications and even cloud-based services. All of this is happening at the same time. They've made great operational strides, closing the recent sale of Cylance, tracking towards $60 million to $70 million in EBITDA this recent fiscal year, and even now generating free cash flow.

So here to discuss QNX and how the software and vehicle architectures are poised to evolve over the next few years, we've got John Wall, the Chief Operating Officer of QNX and Head of Product Engineering; and Tim Foote, the Chief Financial Officer. So welcome guys.

John Wall

Thank you.

Tim Foote

Thanks, Shreyas.

Q - Shreyas Patil

So maybe just to start, what's changed over the past year? What does BlackBerry QNX do now and how does it relate to automotive, just to help set the table for us?

Tim Foote

Sure, I'll take that one. So this has been a really transformational year for BlackBerry. We went through a process of dividing the business. So you mentioned around about the