What's The Relationship Between Commodity Prices And Inflation?

Feb. 12, 2025 3:30 PM ET
CME Group
3.9K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Data suggests commodity prices have a relatively high positive correlation to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.
  • Since 2000, commodities have seen both rallies and declines, as tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index, which covers 24 agricultural, energy and metals products.
  • As commodity prices fluctuate in response to supply and demand, and inflation continues to rise, a key question arises: How closely do commodity prices track inflation indicators?
A graph moving up

Richard Drury

At a Glance

Data suggests commodity prices have a relatively high positive correlation to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index

Since 2000, commodities have seen both rallies and declines, as tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM), which covers 24 agricultural, energy and metals products

As commodity prices fluctuate in response to supply and demand, and inflation continues to rise, a key question arises: How closely do commodity prices track inflation indicators?

Since the financial crisis, core inflation remained stable around the PCE’s 2% target until April 2021 when inflation surged globally due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and changing consumption patterns. By summer and fall 2022, inflation peaked between 5.6% and 9.1%, depending on the index. Inflation began to decline, reaching a temporary low in late 2024.

YOY Core Headline CPI PCE

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) hit its lowest point in March and April 2020, rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by January 2021 and peaked in June 2022. BCOM then declined by about 32%, hitting a recent low in September 2024, returning to August 2021 levels.

BCOM Index

From July 2010 to November 2024, the year-over-year correlation between BCOM and the PCE index was 0.68. The correlation with the PCE’s nondurable subsector (food and energy) was 0.76.

Since it takes time for commodities to make their way through the supply chain and potentially impact consumer prices, lagging the data by three to five months found the correlations increased to 0.78 to the PCE index and 0.85 to the PCE nondurable sector.

BCOM Lagged correlation PCE

These relationships will be essential to track as they continue to shape market dynamics and economic outcomes.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group
3.9K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News