Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Will McDowell - Vice President of Investor Relations
Saumya Sutaria - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Sun Park - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Benjamin Rossi - JPMorgan Chase
Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America
A.J Rice - UBS
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Michael Ha - Baird
Ann Hynes - Mizuho
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
John Ransom - Raymond James
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc
Mike Murray - RBC Capital Markets
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to Tenet Healthcare's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. After the speaker remarks there will be a question-and-answer session for industry analysts [Operator Instructions]. Tenet respectfully asks that analysts restrict themselves to one question each.
I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. McDowell, you may begin.
Will McDowell
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations.
We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's fourth quarter 2024 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Tenet senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saum Sutaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sun Park, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com.
Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent management's expectations based on currently
- Read more current THC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts