PayPal: $15B Stock Buyback Is A Game-Changer
Summary
- PayPal reported strong Q4 earnings, showing growth in active accounts, free cash flow, and operating income margins, and the board approved a $15B stock buyback authorization.
- I recommend PayPal shares due to its free cash flow strength, aggressive capital returns, and rebound in active account growth.
- PayPal's valuation at 13.9X P/E signifies undervaluation relative to other Fintech plays.
- The main risk for PayPal is a potential reversal in account growth or a drop in free cash flow and operating income margins.
