Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer

Yves Chapot - General Manager & Group Chief Financial Officer

Florent Menegaux

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. Good morning for those of you that are in different time zone. Yves Chapot and myself are very happy to present our Michelin 2024 Annual Results.

Before we enter into more details about the performance in the past year, I just wanted to resume on our Michelin in Motion strategy 2030 because we are really deploying it. If you look at what is on your screen, on the left side is the basis, the foundation of what we are building on: highly engaged team, recognized and very powerful brand, a very strong innovation, leadership and unique R&D and industrial capabilities and excellent market defining products and services.

With this foundation, we can not only excel in tires, but we can also expand the reach of Michelin offerings into services and experiences and in the polymer composite solutions. So if we come back on tires, we are addressing all mobility usages through better products. One example of that is today, 65% of our passenger car Michelin sales are on 18 inches plus seat diameters.

If I now zoom in services and experiences, we are leveraging our customer intimacy for enhanced consumer experience and we are turning the usage data into unique insights for