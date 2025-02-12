Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 12:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot - General Manager & Group Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Harry Martin - Bernstein
Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux
Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo
José Asumendi - JPMorgan
George Galliers - Goldman Sachs
Michael Jacks - Bank of America
Michael Aspinall - Jefferies
Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank
Stephen Benhamou - BNP Paribas Exane
Florent Menegaux
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. Good morning for those of you that are in different time zone. Yves Chapot and myself are very happy to present our Michelin 2024 Annual Results.
Before we enter into more details about the performance in the past year, I just wanted to resume on our Michelin in Motion strategy 2030 because we are really deploying it. If you look at what is on your screen, on the left side is the basis, the foundation of what we are building on: highly engaged team, recognized and very powerful brand, a very strong innovation, leadership and unique R&D and industrial capabilities and excellent market defining products and services.
With this foundation, we can not only excel in tires, but we can also expand the reach of Michelin offerings into services and experiences and in the polymer composite solutions. So if we come back on tires, we are addressing all mobility usages through better products. One example of that is today, 65% of our passenger car Michelin sales are on 18 inches plus seat diameters.
If I now zoom in services and experiences, we are leveraging our customer intimacy for enhanced consumer experience and we are turning the usage data into unique insights for
- Read more current MGDDF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts