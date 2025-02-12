Yields on most assets around the world have edged higher this year. The increase reflects a range of concerns, including sticky inflation risk and greater uncertainty for global trade flows. The crowd, in other words, is demanding a higher yield premium these days, based
Desperately Seeking Yield: February 12, 2025
Summary
- Yields on most assets around the world have edged higher this year. The increase reflects a range of concerns, including sticky inflation risk and greater uncertainty for global trade flows.
- The US Treasury market’s “safe” yields are mostly higher in recent history, too. The 10-year note, for instance, currently yields 4.54%, more than 50 basis points above the average global market yield.
- For readers eyeing these yields as a basis for asset allocation, the standard caveats should be considered.
