Summary

  • Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, a leading semiconductor manufacturing component producer, benefits from China's semiconductor push, with strong recurring revenue from consumables overshadowed by margin pressure from significant ongoing investments.
  • FRRZF stock is undervalued with a 10% FCF yield and a very dramatic discount from similar Japanese listed peers.
  • Ferrotec's growth is bolstered by AI and datacenter expansion globally as well as China's strategic semiconductor positioning, with substantial investments in new facilities set to come online by 2025.
  • These are cyclical industries, which poses a risk, and there are also geopolitical risks, though sanctions on the Chinese semiconductor industry have not slowed Ferrotec sales growth.
  • There's a lot of recurring revenue here as well, which while cyclical in pricing, is at least very solid in terms of volume and upgrades Ferrotec's profile.
Better purchased on the TSE due to ample liquidity.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FRRZF, ISIN: JP3802720007) is an interesting prospect as a producer with a high market share of vacuum feedthrough products. It is not an excess cash idea, but it

