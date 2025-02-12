EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Giorgio Iannella - IR

Francesco Milleri - Chairman and CEO

Paul du Saillant - Deputy CEO

Stefano Grassi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan

Susy Tibaldi - UBS

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Grace Smalley - Morgan Stanley

Giorgio Iannella

Good morning, and good afternoon everybody. This is Giorgio Iannella from the IR team. Thank you for joining EssilorLuxottica Full Year 2024 Results Management Call. The Group's Chairman and CEO, Francesco Milleri; the Deputy CEO, Paul du Saillant; and the CFO, Stefano Grassi will walk you through the business and financial highlights of last year.

After their presentations, there will be a 30-minute Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

With that, I hand it over to Francesco.

Francesco Milleri

Welcome everybody. I'm happy to reconnect with you to present the strong financial performance of 2024 and give you an update on our strategic initiatives in smart glasses and hearing aids. EssilorLuxottica’s revenue broadly maintain the sound pace of the past years with the four quarter at 9% and the full year at 6%. This came on the back of the sound organic grow of our business, supported by the solid trajectory of the eyecare eyewear activities and boosted by the new category of wearable.

M&A gave a little extra contribution in the fourth quarter. I like to say a few words on Supreme, which continue to successfully execute its strategy after the consolidation in EssilorLuxottica perimeter delivering sale grow in line with the group base. We are at work now on the next steps, expanding the brand footprint both through e-commerce and new stores, as well as improving the eyewear category. We are also happy with the Heidelberg addition