Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Rogers - IR

Georges Karam - CEO

Deborah Choate - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sequans Communications Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Rogers, Investor Relations at Sequans. Please go ahead.

Kim Rogers

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone participating in today's call. Joining me on the call today from Sequans Communications is Georges Karam, Chairman and CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO.

Before turning the call over to Georges, I would like to remind our participants of the following important information on behalf of Sequans. First, Sequans issued an earnings press release this morning. You can find a copy of the release on company's website at www.sequans.com under the Newsroom section. Second, this conference call contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance and potential financing sources. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our business strategy, cost optimization plans, strategic options, the ability to enter into new strategic agreements, expectations for Massive IoT sales, our ability to convert our pipeline to revenue, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to