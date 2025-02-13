Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Jan Strecker - Director, Investor Relations
Stephan Leithner - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Executive Board
Gregor Pottmeyer - Chief Financial Officer
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane
Johannes Thormann - HSBC
Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Tobias Lukesch - Kepler Cheuvreux
Oliver Carruthers - Goldman Sachs
Ian White - Autonomous Research
Benjamin Bathurst - RBC
Roland Pfander - ODDO BHF
Michael Werner - UBS
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Börse AG Analyst and Investor Conference Call regarding the Q4 and Full Year 2024 preliminary financial results.
Let me now turn the floor over to Jan Strecker.
Jan Strecker
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to go through our preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. With me are Stephan Leithner, CEO; and Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO. Stephan and Gregor will take you through the presentation today. And afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions. Link to the presentation materials has been sent out via e-mail and they can also be downloaded from the IR section of our website. As usual, this conference call is recorded and will be available for replay. Let me now hand over to you, Stephan.
Stephan Leithner
Thank you, Jan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Great to reconnect. Let me start today's call with an overview of the progress we have made in executing our strategy as well as our financial targets
