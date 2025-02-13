ASX Limited (ASXFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ASX Limited (OTCPK:ASXFF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 12, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Helen Lofthouse - MD, CEO & Executive Director

Andrew Tobin - Chief Financial Officer

Andrei Stadnik - Morgan Stanley

Ed Henning - CLSA

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Nigel Pittaway - Citi

Kieren Chidgey - UBS

Julian Braganza - Goldman Sachs

Helen Lofthouse

Good morning, and welcome to ASX's Results Briefing for the Financial Year Ending 31st of December 2024. Thank you for taking part in this virtual presentation. I hope you're well wherever you're joining us. My name is Helen Lofthouse and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of ASX. I'm pleased to be presenting these results today, along with ASX's Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Tobin.

I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, who are the Traditional Custodians of the country where I'm speaking today and we recognize their continuing connection to the land and waters and pay our respects to Elders past and present. And we extend that respect to any First Nations People joining us today.

Today's presentation will cover four areas and then Andrew and I will take your questions. So I'll begin with the highlights from the first half and then Andrew will provide a more detailed view of our financial performance. I'll then provide an update on the delivery of our technology modernization program and growth opportunities. And that'll be followed by some observations on market outlook and its implications for ASX. And we'll finish with Q&A.

So let's begin with the highlights from the first half of FY '25. We delivered record operating revenue for a first half and this was driven by our portfolio of high-quality businesses, which deliver value for our markets and for our shareholders. We saw strong revenue growth