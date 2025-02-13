Chevron: Why I Am Backing Up The Truck
Summary
- Chevron's earnings-related slump presents a buying opportunity for passive income investors, offering a high-quality 5% dividend yield and future dividend growth prospects.
- Despite missing 4Q24 estimates, Chevron's strong upstream performance and growth in the Permian and Kazakhstan support its long-term profit and production growth.
- Chevron's profit growth and cost-saving initiatives, coupled with a compelling profit multiple, make it an attractive investment compared to peers like Exxon Mobil.
- The company's consistent dividend growth history and strategic investments mitigate risks, making CVX stock a favorable choice for long-term passive income investors.
