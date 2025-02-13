Chevron: Why I Am Backing Up The Truck

Summary

  • Chevron's earnings-related slump presents a buying opportunity for passive income investors, offering a high-quality 5% dividend yield and future dividend growth prospects.
  • Despite missing 4Q24 estimates, Chevron's strong upstream performance and growth in the Permian and Kazakhstan support its long-term profit and production growth.
  • Chevron's profit growth and cost-saving initiatives, coupled with a compelling profit multiple, make it an attractive investment compared to peers like Exxon Mobil.
  • The company's consistent dividend growth history and strategic investments mitigate risks, making CVX stock a favorable choice for long-term passive income investors.

Chevron Retail Gas Station. Chevron traces its roots to the Standard Oil Corporation V

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) (NEOE:CHEV:CA) earnings-related slump is opening up a buying window for passive income investors that look to add a high-quality 5% yield to their passive income portfolios.

Chevron benefited from substantial profit growth

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

