Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned -0.64% and the S&P 500® Index returned 2.41%.
  • Stock selection in the industrials and information technology sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in consumer discretionary and an overweight to healthcare detracted.
  • We expect continued strength in artificial intelligence and that market returns could broaden with easing monetary conditions and a healthy economy, benefiting diverse sectors and smaller companies.

Businessman works on laptop Showing business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics, and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management. Data analysis concept.Ai

pcess609

Performance - USD (%)

Cumulative Annualized
Returns 4Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (02/29/00)
Class I Shares -0.64 18.44 18.44 4.15 11.82 9.09 8.56
Class T Shares -0.69 18.28

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JCNAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JCNAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JCNNX
--
JCNAX
--
JCNCX
--
JCNIX
--
JCNRX
--
JCONX
--
JSVAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News