Consumer spending appears to have started 2025 right where it left off at the end of last year. According to BofA card spending data, US spending rose 1.9% YoY to begin the year, a healthy rate. We’ll know the full number from the Census Bureau
McDonald's: Margins Are The 2025 Story, Technical Upside, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- I am upgrading McDonald's from hold to buy due to its improved valuation, strong technical chart, and potential for margin expansion and international growth.
- Despite a soft Q4, MCD shares rose 4.8%, indicating bullish investor sentiment. The focus is on increasing foot traffic and app-based sales.
- Management expects operating margins in the mid-to-high 40% range for 2025, with capex between $3-$3.2 billion for new restaurant development.
- Key risks include higher interest rates, cautious consumer behavior, a strong dollar, and a slower global macro environment. My price target is $325.
