QDTE: Here's Why You Can Trust This 35% Ultra-Yielding Option Income ETF

PropNotes
6.46K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • While initially skeptical, we now see QDTE as a high-quality, high-yield ETF with serious upside / income potential, despite the risks.
  • QDTE's construction involves daily selling 0DTE call options on Nasdaq 100 exposure, converting potential intraday gains into weekly cash income distributions.
  • QDTE will likely suffer from some NAV erosion, but we're upgrading QDTE to a 'Buy' as the fund's income generation should materially outpace these losses.
Cash Cow

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, we wrote our first-ever article on the Roundhill Innovation-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE).

Initially, in that article, we called the fund a "High Yield Mirage", given the ETF's aggressive call selling strategy, incredibly

This article was written by

PropNotes
6.46K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QDTE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QDTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QDTE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News