  • FXR selects Industrials stocks from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth or value scores, whichever is better. Its expense ratio is 0.60% and FXR has $1.97 billion in assets.
  • Its tiered-weighting scheme, although unorthodox, is beneficial in this sector. Historically, equal-weight funds have outperformed market-cap-weighted ones.
  • While FXR's long-term track record doesn't suggest the strategy works, there are some important caveats. For example, its benchmark, IYJ, changed Indexes in September 2021.
  • Recent returns are far more impressive, with FXR outperforming IYJ and XLI over the last five years. My fundamental analysis suggests it's due to the fund's uniquely strong value features.
  • Quality is the key sacrifice, but FXR is worth considering for its strong diversification and value features. I've assigned it a solid "hold" rating as a result.

Piles of wood planks in timber yard

ozgurdonmaz

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FXR) offers investors some attractive value features not commonly found in a sector that usually trades at a slight premium to the broader market. While this comes at

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.37K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

