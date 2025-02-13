ReposiTrak, Inc. (TRAK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - IR, FNK IR

John Merrill - CFO

Randy Fields - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Forte - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ReposiTrak Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rob Fink with FNK IR. And Mr. Fink, you may begin.

Rob Fink

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the ReposiTrak fiscal second quarter earnings call. Hosting the call today are Randall Fields, ReposiTrak's Chairman and CEO; John Merrill, ReposiTrak's CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call could contain forward-looking statements about ReposiTrak within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not subject to historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations.

ReposiTrak remarks are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be considered in light of such risks.

ReposiTrak does not assume any obligation to update information contained in this conference call. Shortly after the market closed today, the company issued a press release overviewing the financial results that will be discussed on today's call. Investors can visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at repositrak.com to access this press release.

With all that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to John. John, the call is yours.

John Merrill

Thanks, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. The second fiscal quarter represented another successful period