Uber After Bill Ackman's $2Bn Stake: Autonomous Vehicles Drive Further Upside
Summary
- Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management acquired 30.3 million shares in Uber, citing high-quality management, profitability, and undervaluation as key reasons.
- Uber's historical financial performance has shown significant revenue and EBITDA growth, benefiting from operating leverage and stable SG&A and R&D expenses.
- The baseline scenario suggests Uber is moderately undervalued, while the optimistic scenario highlights massive potential from autonomous vehicles, projecting a potential market cap of $800 billion by 2028.
- Despite risks, Uber's dominant market position it to capitalize on the autonomous vehicle opportunity, making it an attractive investment.
