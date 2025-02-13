Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) 1H 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) 1H 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Tonkin – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gurner – Chief Financial Officer

Stuart Tonkin

Good morning and thanks for joining us to discuss our first half FY2025 financial results today. We'll be referring to the presentation that's published on the ASX this morning, so I'll refer to the slide numbers there. And with me here on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Gurner. We are excited to report record underlying earnings for a second consecutive period, which underscores the value of the profitable growth strategy that we embarked on in FY2022. We are more than halfway through this strategy and are well positioned to deliver the end goal of 2 million ounces in FY2026, which drives our superior returns.

What is very clear is that this interim result again demonstrates the strength and value creation that we are embedding in our business. Both EBITDA and return on capital employed metrics continue to improve while the balance sheet remains strong and in a net cash position. This multi-year trend reflects our