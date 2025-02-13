10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Cassie Corneau - Senior Director, IR and Strategic Finance
Serge Saxonov - CEO and Co-Founder
Adam Taich - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Dan Arias - Stifel
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Dan Leonard - UBS
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities
Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity
Luke Sergott - Barclays
Matt Larew - William Blair
Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is [Prilla] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 10x Genomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cassie Corneau, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. You may begin.
Cassie Corneau
Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an email to investors@10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the investor tab of the company's Web site, 10xgenomics.com for at least 45 days following this call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
- Read more current TXG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts