10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cassie Corneau - Senior Director, IR and Strategic Finance

Serge Saxonov - CEO and Co-Founder

Adam Taich - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Dan Arias - Stifel

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Tycho Peterson - Jefferies

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Dan Leonard - UBS

Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Matt Larew - William Blair

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is [Prilla] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 10x Genomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cassie Corneau, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. You may begin.

Cassie Corneau

Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an email to investors@10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the investor tab of the company's Web site, 10xgenomics.com for at least 45 days following this call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results