Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Russell - Manager, Accounts Receivable, Lease Administration Department

Ken Bernstein - President and CEO

A.J. Levine - SVP, Leasing and Development

Reggie Livingston - EVP and CIO

John Gottfried - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point

Andrew Reale - Bank of America

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Craig Mailman - Citi

Ki Bin Kim - Truist

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Acadia Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Devin Russell, Manager, Accounts Receivable, Lease Administration. Please go ahead.

Devin Russell

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the fourth quarter 2024 Acadia Realty Trust earnings conference call. My name is Devin Russell and I'm a Accounts Receivable Manager in our Lease Administration Department.

Before we begin, please be aware that statements made during the call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the company's most recent Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, February 12, 2025, and the company undertakes no duty to update them.

During this call, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including funds from operations and net operating income. Please see Acadia's earnings press release posted on its website for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Once