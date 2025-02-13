So far in 2025, while large-cap winners have for the most part retained and added to their gains, the Q4 earnings season has caused turmoil to small/mid-cap growth stocks, where merely good earnings aren’t good enough to keep investors interested in
BlackLine: Worrying Growth Trends (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- BlackLine shares slid nearly 20% after the company reported disastrous Q4 results, showing continued deceleration in revenue growth while also suffering large slips in operating margin.
- The company's FY25 implies growth slowing further to a mere 7-8% range, well below the company's target goal of recovering growth to the mid-teens.
- BlackLine may be subject to vendor consolidation as its niche finance software faces sharp competition from broader platforms like SAP and Workday.
- Despite its cheap valuation at <5x forward revenue, BlackLine's consistent deceleration and market challenges lead me to downgrade my rating to a sell.
