In recent coverage of Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) for Seeking Alpha, I've speculated that the BTC price is close to entering 'beast mode.' A view I've held due to the clear hoarding - I mean HODLing - that is observable on-chain and the
IBIT: Playing Bitcoin's Massive Supply Deficit
Summary
- Since the April block reward halving, miners generate an average of 455 BTC per day in block rewards. Demand from ETFs and companies created a 563k BTC 1yr supply deficit.
- Roughly half of the corporate demand for BTC has come from a single company; Strategy. BTC miners make up most of the remaining public company purchases.
- Despite declining usage and fee market concerns, Bitcoin's narrative as a hedge against fiat currency devaluation remains compelling.
- I still view the spot ETFs as the most logical way to express that thesis, given the shareholder dilution taking place in MSTR and in the mining equities.
- Of the US-listed spot ETFs, IBIT is the most liquid, with over 70% share of total volume and more AUM than GBTC and FBTC combined.
