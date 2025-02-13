Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Q4 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Elizabeth Chwalk - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Corey Thomas - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Adams - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital
Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets
Fatima Boolani - Citigroup
Joseph Gallo - Jefferies
Patrick Coleville - Scotiabank
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Adam Tindle - Raymond James
Jonathan Ho - William Blair
Roger Boyd - UBS
Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho Securities
Brian Essex - J.P. Morgan
Operator
My name is Bella and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Rapid7 Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.
All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to turn the conference over to Elizabeth Chwalk, Head of Investor Relations at Rapid7. You may begin.
Elizabeth Chwalk
Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss Rapid7's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial and operating results in addition to our financial outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025. With me on the ball today are Corey Thomas, our CEO, and Tim Adams, our CFO.
We have distributed our earnings press release over the wire, and it is now posted on our website at investors.rapid7.com, along with the updated company presentation and financial metrics file.
This call is being broadcast live via webcast and following the call, an audio replay will be available at investors.rapid7.com.
During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements are made pursuant to the
- Read more current RPD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts