Capitol Federal Financial: 5.5% Dividend Yield And Positive Earnings Outlook Thanks To The Margin
Summary
- The margin will likely continue to grow because more liabilities than assets are scheduled to re-price downward over the next twelve months.
- I'm not as optimistic anymore about residential mortgage demand as I was previously. The Mortgage Bankers Association has also reduced its estimates for 2025.
- Nevertheless, the housing market is good enough to keep loan growth near the historical norm.
- I've increased my EPS estimate to $0.49 for FY2025 because the net interest margin beat my expectations in the last two quarters.
- CFFN is offering a dividend yield of 5.5% if no special dividend is given this year. Further, the potential price upside is quite high.
