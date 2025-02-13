Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Cantor - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Ziv Shoshani - Chief Executive Officer and President

William Clancy - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the VPG Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Ezra, and I will be your coordinator today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Steve Cantor, Senior Director of Investor Relations to begin. Steve, please go ahead.

Steven Cantor

Thank you, Ezra and good morning, everyone. Welcome to VPG's 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Our Q4 and full year press release and accompanying slides have been posted on our website. An audio recording of today's call will be available on the Internet for a limited time and can also be accessed on our website.

Today's remarks are governed by the safe harbor provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks associated with VPG's operations, we encourage you to refer to our SEC filings, especially the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other recent SEC filings.

On the call today are Ziv Shoshani, CEO and President; and Bill Clancy, CFO. I'll now turn the call to Ziv for some prepared remarks. Please refer to Slide 3 of the quarterly presentation. Ziv?

Ziv Shoshani

Thank you, Steve. I'll begin by reviewing our sales and business trends for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter and then provide an update on our 2025 priorities, particularly our business development activity. Bill will provide financial details for the fourth