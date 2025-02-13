Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Scott Smith - Chief Financial Officer
Jan Mikkelsen - President and CEO
Sherrie Glass - Chief Business Officer
Jay Wu - President, U.S. Market
Aimee Shu - Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jessica Fye - JPMorgan
Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America
Gavin Clark-Gartner - Evercore ISI
Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Joori Park - Leerink
Kelly Shi - Jefferies
Ellie Merle - UBS
David Lebowitz - Citi
Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs
Alex Thompson - Stifel
Yun Zhong - Wedbush Securities
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Ascendis Pharma Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Scott Smith
Thank you very much, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining our full year 2024 financial results conference call. I’m Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Ascendis Pharma. Joining me on the call today are Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sherrie Glass, Chief Business Officer; Jay Wu, President, U.S. Market; and Aimee Shu, Chief Medical Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the Safe Harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
Examples of such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our commercialization and continued development of SKYTROFA and YORVIPATH for the U.S., European, and other markets, as well as certain
- Read more current ASND analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts