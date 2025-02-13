Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Jan Mikkelsen - President and CEO

Sherrie Glass - Chief Business Officer

Jay Wu - President, U.S. Market

Aimee Shu - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Gavin Clark-Gartner - Evercore ISI

Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Joori Park - Leerink

Kelly Shi - Jefferies

Ellie Merle - UBS

David Lebowitz - Citi

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Alex Thompson - Stifel

Yun Zhong - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Ascendis Pharma Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Smith

Thank you very much, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining our full year 2024 financial results conference call. I’m Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Ascendis Pharma. Joining me on the call today are Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sherrie Glass, Chief Business Officer; Jay Wu, President, U.S. Market; and Aimee Shu, Chief Medical Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the Safe Harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Examples of such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our commercialization and continued development of SKYTROFA and YORVIPATH for the U.S., European, and other markets, as well as certain