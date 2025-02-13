American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sue Dooley - Head of Investor Relations

Ido Schoenberg - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hirschhorn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Matt Shea - Needham & Company

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

David Larsen - BTIG

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Amwell's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Sue Dooley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sue Dooley

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amwell's conference call to discuss our fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. This is Sue Dooley of Amwell Investor Relations. Joining me today are: Amwell's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ido Schoenberg; and Mark Hirschhorn, our CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier today, we distributed a press release detailing our announcement. Our earnings report is posted on our website at investors.amwell.com and is also available through normal news sources. This conference call is being webcast live on the IR page of our website, where a replay will be archived.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities. This forward-looking information is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC and actual results or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise