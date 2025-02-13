Rates Spark: A U.S. CPI Shocker - Yields Up

Summary

  • It had been coming. A slow grind, but then a pop – US inflation is suddenly an issue again.
  • Chair Powell says it's not, but it is, and Treasuries know it.
  • Rate cut ambitions have been hit in consequence. Poor fiscal data for January doesn't help.
  • In Europe, the spread between gilt and swap rates to see widening pressure under disappointing growth numbers.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA | Michiel Tukker | Benjamin Schroeder

US inflation pops, and no rest from the January fiscal deficit data either

A messy Wednesday. CPI inflation has been trending up in recent months, but within zones of tolerance. The January

