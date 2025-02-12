Liquidity risk is often misunderstood, yet it plays a crucial role in financial stability and market confidence. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) highlighted how perceptions of liquidity risk - often mistaken for solvency issues - can rapidly escalate into a full-blown crisis. For financial analysts, understanding
Beyond Bank Runs: How Bank Liquidity Risks Shape Financial Stability
Summary
- For financial analysts, understanding bank liquidity risk is essential not just for assessing individual banks, but also for evaluating broader market conditions.
- Banks rely on several forms of liquidity risk management.
- Effective liquidity risk management requires banks to address structural mismatches, anticipate contingent liquidity needs, and maintain reliable funding sources.
