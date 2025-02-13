This is my first cover of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR). In the article, I will focus on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and how the loss of extended ACA subsidies would impact Oscar Health's business. I believe this
Oscar Health: Looking Like A Cheap High-Growth Company, But Not Without A Catch
Summary
- Oscar Health's heavy reliance on ACA is dangerous.
- Expiration of extended ACA subsidies in 2025 could severely impact the company.
- I plan to short Oscar Health stock post-Q1 2025 earnings, anticipating bearish sentiment due to subsidy uncertainty and profit-taking.
