Lyrical Asset Management 2024 International Value Review

2024 was a disappointing year for our International Value Equity strategy which in USD returned -2.1%, compared to the +3.8% return of the EAFE and the +5.7% return of the EAFE Value.

The headwinds we faced in 2024 can be separated into three categories. First, the influence of mega-cap stocks drove the cap-weighted EAFE to outperform the equal-weighted EAFE by 210 bps. Over the past 30 years, the cap-weighted EAFE index has underperformed the equal-weighted index by 40 bps annualized. However, in 2024 it was the opposite, creating a headwind to our performance, as we have found the higher-quality values we seek outside of the mega-cap range.

Second, two stocks in our portfolio accounted for significant negative attribution. Both stocks had positive earnings growth in 2024, but they suffered from severe P/E multiple compression, causing negative returns. We believe there is a strong case for the long-term success of both these stocks, which we will elaborate below.

Finally, relative to our style benchmark of the EAFE Value Index, we had additional underperformance due to the performance of banks, which propelled the Financial sector within that index to a 25% gain in the year. We don’t own banks due to their extreme tail-risk, and lack of analyzability. Avoiding banks has been a long-term positive, as they have delivered flat returns over the past twenty years. That said, even bad industries can have a good year or two, and we believe that was the case in 2024.

Looking forward, we have high expectations for portfolio returns, supported by our uncommon combination of an attractive valuation and strong earnings growth. The portfolio is trading for 10.4x 12-month forward earnings, while the MSCI EAFE is 33% higher at 13.8x. Meanwhile, our current portfolio has generated more than 100 bps per year better earnings growth than the MSCI EAFE. With more than 75% upside to our estimate of intrinsic value, we believe this sets us up for significant outperformance in the future.

*Partial year, inception date 5/31/19. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

WEIGHT MATTERS

Since we launched our strategy in 2019 we have been operating in an environment that is punitive to stocks outside of the largest-cap names. This has been a challenge for our fund, which—with an average $26 billion market cap—looks much more like the equal-weighted EAFE ($30 billion wtd. avg. mkt. cap) than the cap-weighted EAFE ($91 billion).

To illustrate this, we present the bar graph below which shows the year-to-year performance of the MSCI EAFE Equal Weight relative to the MSCI EAFE back to 1995, when the equal-weight index track record begins. As you can see, the equal-weighted index has now underperformed its cap-weighted counterpart for a record seven years in a row.

Source: FactSet

This has been an unusual period, and we do not expect it to persist. As you can also see in the graph, highlighted by the dotted blue line, the annualized return of the EAFE Equal-Weighted Index has been 40 bps better historically.

The only other period that resembles the past seven years was the tech bubble years of 1997, 1998, and 1999, when the EAFE outperformed by 18.5, 5.9, and 7.7 percentage points, compounding to a total of 41.7 percentage points.

Following those Tech Bubble years, the MSCI EAFE went on to underperform the MSCI EAFE Equal Weight index by 60.6 percentage points over the next six years.

The unusual recent outperformance of cap-weighted indices relative to the equal-weight index suggests that now may be a good time to be allocating to more equal-weight strategies.

LARGE-CAPS OR QUALITY-VALUE, BUT YOU CAN’T HAVE BOTH

In addition to better long-term performance, another good reason to invest outside of mega-cap companies internationally is that there are not many quality value businesses to be found there. We closely review the cheap companies amongst the mega-caps, and we don’t find many companies there that have both the quality and value characteristics we seek.

Our investment universe is the top 1,500 non-U.S. stocks within developed markets. Within that universe, the top 100 stocks are only 7% of the constituents, but make up a disproportionate 45% of the market cap. There’s a strong incentive for managers benchmarked to the EAFE to own these companies, as avoiding them creates tracking error. So, why don’t we own more of them?

Let’s first take a closer look at those 100 stocks and where they rank by valuation, using our estimate of five-year forward earnings. In the table below, we tallied the number of stocks in each valuation quintile, with the cheapest on the left, and the most expensive on the right. There are only 13 stocks in the cheapest quintile, the fewest within any of the five valuation quintiles.

Of the 13 names in the cheapest quintile, eight are giant banks and insurance companies (like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF)(OTCQX:BNPQY) and HSBC Holdings (HSBC)(HBCYF)), three are oil and gas companies (like BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL)(RYDAF)), one is an Auto OEM (Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF)(MBGYY)), and one is a tobacco company (British American Tobacco (BTI)(BTAFF)). All appear to be either complex and opaque, low growth, or both. If you favor quality growth and analyzability, as we do at Lyrical, these are not the value stocks you want to own.

Source: FactSet

HIGHER EARNINGS, LOWER VALUATION

Beyond the large cap drag, we had notable underperformance in two stocks, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF)(OTCPK:TLPFY), that detracted 3.1% from our return, explaining the rest of our underperformance versus the EAFE. These stocks declined 38% on average, despite delivering about 4.5% earnings growth over the course of the year, resulting in more than 40% valuation compression.

We believe the reason behind this compression in valuation is fear around how AI may impact these businesses in the future. In each case, we believe these concerns are exaggerated and create buying opportunities in fundamentally good companies at extreme prices.

SAMSUNG: A DELAYED AI BENEFICIARY

Samsung Electronics is an industry leader in three business lines: Device Solutions – DRAM/NAND memory chips and leading-edge semiconductor foundries; Consumer Electronics – including televisions and appliances; and Information Technology and Mobile Communications – mostly mobile phones. The company’s crown jewel is its Device Solutions business, where it is the largest global producer of memory chips and where it has consistently maintained a technology lead by investing significantly more in R&D than its peers.

With AI deployment requiring more and more memory chips, it would be reasonable to expect that Samsung would be an AI beneficiary. However, AI favors a kind of memory chip technology called High Bandwidth Memory (or HBM) where Samsung is not the leader. This has caused Samsung’s memory margin to fall from a historical 10%+ margin advantage over its peer SK Hynix to an 18% margin disadvantage in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is largely driven by SK Hynix’s (OTCPK:HXSCF) dominant position in higher margin HBM chips and by Samsung’s incremental R&D spend in its attempt to catch up.

With significantly more scale and 70% more R&D spending than peers, we expect Samsung to close the technological gap in the near term and capture the benefits of AI demand. The company believes its technology will be on par with the competition by the end of 2025.

It’s worth highlighting that, prior to AI, Samsung was the technology leader in HBM, before it shifted its focus away from this area of the market, which was relatively small and growing slowly. In 2024, the HBM market tripled to about $15 billion due to AI-related demand, and the market is expected to continue growing quickly.

At the end of the year, Samsung traded for 10x its earnings, which we believe are depressed, and below book value. The company also has about 25% of its market cap in cash and investments. We think this is exceptionally cheap for a company that has posted 7% earnings growth over the past 15 years, well above that of the EAFE.

TELEPERFORMANCE: ONE OF EUROPE’S BEST COMPOUNDERS AT 5x P/E

Teleperformance is a leading global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, which we believe investors are now treating like a commoditized call center business, and therefore likely to be an eventual loser to AI. As a result, its P/E multiple collapsed from 8x to 5x over the course of 2024.

This multiple compression has not been driven by the results, though, as Teleperformance continues to outperform even more value-add peers. For example, Teleperformance is expected to have delivered about 3% organic topline growth in 2024, ahead of the flat organic growth from Accenture, which is not perceived to be under threat from AI and has a forward P/E of 27x.

While AI brings uncertainty to any people-driven business like Teleperformance, we believe the company will continue to post strong results in the future due to its advantages.

First, Teleperformance is a technology leader in a highly fragmented space. As the largest BPO, Teleperformance still only commands a high-single-digit market share, and much of the market is comprised of smaller players that cannot afford to invest behind new technologies like AI. Teleperformance has a long history of helping clients automate as much as possible. While this has historically cannibalized a mid-single-digit percentage of revenue annually, Teleperformance has managed to grow organically at a 9% rate over the past decade, as its capabilities have allowed it to consistently gain market share. We expect this dynamic to continue, especially in an underpenetrated market where only about 28% of customer work that could be outsourced is being done so today.

Second, we believe the market underestimates the complexity of Teleperformance’s work. Only about half of the company’s revenues come from customer service, and only 5% of that is basic chat services. Teleperformance is helping its customers replace some of this volume over time with AI, but it is likely to be offset with increasingly complex and higher margin work, as has been the case historically.

To be clear, AI creates real uncertainty for Teleperformance’s future, and so we continue to extensively research this topic. To date, we have evaluated commentary from more than 40 experts in the industry, ranging from former employees of Teleperformance and peers to major customers and AI challengers. Our checks have come back strongly positive on the opportunity for Teleperformance to be a winner in the future as it has been in the past.

With Teleperformance, we own a high return on capital business, with a flexible cost base. The company has a long history of growing organically at a high-single-digit rate, with a high 90% customer retention rate and mid-teens EPS growth. At 5x earnings, we think the reward outweighs the risk.

BANKS HAVE BEEN SHORT-TERM WINNERS BUT LONG-TERM LOSERS

Relative to our style benchmark of the EAFE Value, our underperformance was explained by our lack of exposure to banks, which had an exceptional year in 2024. As you can see in the table below, we had less exposure to the Financials sector (23% v. 29%). Furthermore, our Financials performed well, returning 18%, but lagged the 22% sector return. Combined, this resulted in nearly 230 bps of negative attribution.

Financials are a broad category and our financial exposure looks very different from the index. In the EAFE Value, most of the Financials are comprised of large lending institutions, like HSBC and Banco Santander (SAN). We categorically avoid these stocks. In our portfolio, we select higher quality non-bank financials like an airplane lessor (AerCap (AER)), an exchange platform and data provider (Euronext), and a wealth management firm (Julius Baer).

The reason we don’t own large lending banks is because they don’t fit with our Analyzability investment criteria.

Analyzability means that we must reasonably be able to estimate long-term forward earnings power to effectively value a company. This keeps us away from businesses that are being disrupted and that are hard to predict. In our opinion, highly levered, diversified lending institutions are hard to predict. We can point to the obvious example of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, but we can also point to the recent Silicon Valley Bank crisis and Credit Suisse collapse in 2023. Because it’s hard to analyze credit exposed bank balance sheets, it’s hard to conduct effective bottom-up research on large financial institutions. It’s because of these idiosyncratic risks that banks don’t make sense in our portfolios.

As bottom-up investors seeking to do effective business-specific research, we’ll stick to simpler and higher-quality companies. While we avoid many typical financial institutions, we still find many businesses within Financials that have analyzable structures. For example, Irish aircraft lessor, AerCap, is like a bank, except that its assets are highly analyzable: a collection of about 1,700 valuable planes, instead of millions of discrete loans. While airlines go bankrupt from time to time, AerCap’s assets are flyable, which means AerCap can easily recover its assets and lend them to someone else. As one of the largest purchasers of aircraft in the world, AerCap can purchase aircraft at a discount and therefore structurally earn higher returns on equity than smaller players.

Banks can be a short-term winner, but they’ve been long-term losers. Looking at the last four years, major banks in the EAFE Value have compounded at 20% per year, driving returns for both the value index and many traditional value managers. But zoom out longer, to 2006, and bank returns have been flat.

Timing the market is a loser’s game and, since inception, we’ve been operating in an environment where banks have performed well. Despite this, we’ve performed well in Financials without banks. Since inception, including 2024, our Financials attribution has slightly outpaced that of the EAFE Value.

Our bottom-up approach to finding quality value makes us look different than traditional value, evidenced by our 99% active share relative to the comparable benchmarks. Occasionally, as in 2024, this will hurt us, but over the long haul we are confident that our approach is the right approach!

OUR UNCOMMON COMBINATION

A signature trait of Lyrical portfolios is our uncommon combination of both deep value and quality growth. Shown in the left-side bar chart below is a summary of our current valuation, as well as the valuations of our benchmarks. Valuation is important, but it isn’t everything. What matters in investing is not just what you pay, but also what you get, specifically the future earnings.

Shown in the right-side line graph below is the growth profile of our portfolio and the benchmarks. The line at the top shows the EPS growth history of our current International portfolio, while the lines below it show the EPS growth of the MSCI EAFE and MSCI EAFE Value.

From 2012 to 2024, the MSCI EAFE has had an annualized EPS growth history of 5.9%. By contrast, our current portfolio has an annualized growth history that is more than 100 bps points faster. This growth profile is why we continue to believe the wide valuation spread justifiably deserves to narrow.

CONCLUSION

With 99% active share and our benchmark-agnostic approach, we will occasionally end up offsides, focusing on an area of the market that is unloved. Such was the case in 2024, when our lack of exposure to large-cap stocks and our avoidance of lower quality value companies like large banks hurt our relative performance. In times like these, we focus on what we can control: running our structured research process to identify gems hiding amid the junk.

We believe our fundamental research will pay off in the long run. We expect our portfolio companies will deliver approximately double-digit earnings growth in the years to come. At a P/E of only 10.4x, we are excited about its prospective returns.

We thank you for your confidence, and, as always, we welcome your inquiries.

Dan Kaskawits & John Mullins, Co-Portfolio Managers

