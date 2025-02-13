Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Good Progress Means I'm Reversing My 'Sell' Call To 'Buy'

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals has shown significant financial improvement, reporting a profit of $82.7m in 2024, compared to a loss of $(107m) in 2023.
  • The company's revenue growth is driven by NUPLAZID and DAYBUE, with 2024 revenue projections of $600m-$610m and $340m-$350m respectively, and overall revenues forecast to exceed $1bn in '25.
  • Acadia's promising pipeline, including ACP-204 and ACP-101, and successful marketing campaigns suggest strong future growth potential.
  • Given the company's profitability, robust pipeline, and undervaluation compared to peers, I am upgrading Acadia from "Sell" to "Buy".

Anatomy of Right and Left Lobes of Human Brain on Soft Colored Background

spawns

Investment Overview

In my last note on Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) for Seeking Alpha back in March 2024, I gave the company's stock a "Sell" rating. Shares were priced at $20 at the time, and after some volatility, had fallen to a value of <$1.5

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.01K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News