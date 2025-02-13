Currently, there are many unknowns and significant risks in the market. We have tariffs, sanctions, AI-driven energy demand, a hot labor market, potentially reduced taxes on the horizon, etc. However, all of this has one thing in common - i.e., pressure on the inflation rate, which, in turn, translates to a higher-for-longer scenario. In
Worried About Higher-For-Longer? Consider These 2 Dividends For The Win
Summary
- All macro signs indicate a higher for longer scenario.
- There are some asset classes that can benefit from such conditions.
- In this article, I discuss two securities (one BDC and one REIT) that could deliver strong returns going forward, while at the same time offering tangible current income streams.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.