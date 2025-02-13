Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is a company I first covered last August. I discussed both its traditional software business and the moves it's made in recent years to build up its Bitcoin (BTC-USD
Strategy: It Just Doesn't Make Sense
Summary
- Strategy's value lies primarily in its Bitcoin portfolio, not its traditional software business.
- Despite BTC's rise, MSTR's premium to its BTC portfolio value remains perplexing, with the company using share sales and convertible debt to buy more BTC.
- The concept of "BTC yield" overcomplicates a simple process of capitalizing on MSTR's premium to acquire more BTC, without clear long-term earnings potential.
- Without meaningful earnings, it's unclear why investors would choose MSTR over BTC directly, reinforcing my Hold rating despite BTC's appreciation.
