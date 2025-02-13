2025 Outlook: Bonds Are Better Positioned

Transcript

Stafford: So we talked about this backdrop of uncertainty. How are we thinking about fixed income as an asset class over the next year?

Ivascyn: There's great value back in bonds. Probably the most important point.

The yield you start with is a reasonable floor on the real or the actual yield you're going to achieve over a five-year period. In fact, correlations between starting yield and forward returns here in the United States are up approaching 95%.

You can achieve in a simple and relatively uninteresting passive index, like the Barclays Aggregate Index, a 5% type return. And by expanding into other sectors of the market, even high-quality sectors of the market, you can get that yield up even higher than that in some instances.

So that type of return has historically looked attractive in an absolute sense relative to even an elevated inflation rate of two and a half or 3% instead of the one and a half to two that we grew accustomed to pre-COVID.

And that return has historically also looked very attractive versus either cash or equities to reasonable alternatives to investing in bonds. In fact, more recently, just I guess a few months ago, we finally achieved the situation where that relatively interesting Barclays Aggregate Index started to return more than the cash rate. For a while, the last few years, investors may have considered extending out the yield curve, but there was a cost to doing so with cash being the highest yield on the board, so to speak.

But the bottom line is you now get paid to extend out the yield curve so you can lock in these attractive rates and pick up some incremental income along the way.

Then last but not least, probably the most important thing I can