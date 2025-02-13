Qorvo's Business Turn Around: A Long And Winding Road
Summary
- Qorvo shifts focus to premium 5G products, abandoning mid-tier Android markets, impacting revenue but improving long-term margins and growth prospects.
- Management projects single-digit decline in ACG revenue for fiscal '26, with 10-12% growth in CSG and HPA segments.
- December quarter results exceeded guidance, with $916 million revenue, $1.61 EPS, and strong cash flow, despite challenges in mobile and automotive markets.
- The fiscal '26 outlook includes flat-to-modest growth at largest customer, with gross margin expansion and strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value.
